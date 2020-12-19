Sixth-place Manchester Untied get set to host Leeds United on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester as Premier League action continues. The Red Devils return after a midweek match against Sheffield United where they won 3-2 on Thursday. Leeds is coming off a 5-2 win against Newcastle and currently sit mid table in the league standings at 13th place with 17points. A win would improve Manchester's standing and potentially bump them into the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 20

: Sunday, Dec. 20 Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man, United -150; Draw +320; Leeds+370 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Manchester -145 Bet Now

Storylines

Man. United: The home side is coming off a midweek win against Sheffield United where they conceded an early goal, and ultimately held on for a 3 2-win. The team is on a quick turnaround after the match on Thursday with forward Marcus Rashford in top form coming off of a two goal performance against Sheffield United. The club could also see the return of Edinson Cavani from a groin injury after a three match absence.

Leeds: Manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking to get Leeds back on track after the team has been inconsistent over their last stretch of games. The team has two wins in their last five matches in between two losses and a scoreless draw against Arsenal. Captain Liam Cooper and the backline will have their hands full against an attack featuring Rashford and Anthony Martial, and the Leeds midfield will have to work overtime to ensure the victory.

Prediction

Manchester comes out aggressive and get the win on goals from Rashford with a Cavani appearance to inch them closer to the top four. Pick: Manchester 2, Leeds 0.