Manchester United go for a season sweep of their fierce rivals on Sunday when they visit Anfield to take on Liverpool in an English Premier League match. United (15-4-5) defeated the Reds 2-1 back in August at Old Trafford and have been on a tear for months. Liverpool (11-6-7) dominated both meetings last season but have been on a roller-coaster ride after finishing as league runners-up last season. The Reds have moved up to sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-place Tottenham, with a modest four-game unbeaten run. United are third, and they have lost one game since November, on the road against league leader Arsenal.

Kickoff in Liverpool, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) in its latest Liverpool vs. Manchester United odds. United are +180 underdogs, a draw is +245 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Liverpool picks or bets, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. United spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+127)

Liverpool vs. United Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. United money line: Liverpool +140, United +180, Draw +245

LVP: They have five clean sheets in their past six league matches

MANU: They have a 21-8 goal advantage in their past 10 EPL games

Why You Should Back Liverpool

The Reds are starting to get healthier and have plenty of attacking talent to challenge the Man U defense and David de Gea. The goalkeeper has been shaky at times, posting a save percentage under 71%, and Liverpool are second in the league in shots on target (136). The Reds' resurgence has coincided in part with the return of Diogo Jota from a long-term injury. He has two assists in eight games but has yet to score. He had 15 goals last season. Mohamed Salah had 23 to share the Golden Boot award, and he has nine goals and five assists so far.

Salah had five goals between the two meetings last season, 4-0 and 5-0 Liverpool victories. He has developed a strong relationship with Darwin Nunez (five goals), and Roberto Firmino has seven goals in 17 games. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who shares the league lead with 20 crosses into the penalty area, and Andrew Robertson (five assists) continue to trouble defenses from the wings. Liverpool remain tough to beat at Anfield, where they are 8-3-1. Their plus-18 goal differential at home is second-best in the league. United have lost four road games this season.

Why you should back Man United

The Red Devils might be spurred by the fact they are underdogs, but they'll need no motivation against their rivals. They are 18-3-1 in all competitions since a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Nov. 6 and scored at least twice in all but two of those games. They have posted 10 clean sheets during the run. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored in the first meeting this season, and Rashford has been on a stunning tear lately. The 25-year-old has 17 goals in his past 20 matches in all competitions and has 14 in 24 league matches this season. He is third in the Premier League in shots on target (30).

Bruno Fernandes has been a versatile playmaker for United for the past four seasons. The Portuguese forward has five goals and six assists, giving him 41 goals and 31 assists in 110 league matches for Man U. Fernandes ranks second in the league in shot-creating actions (119) and third in goal-creating actions (14). United are much more proactive defensively than the Reds, posting 89 more blocks and 72 more tackles. The Liverpool defense has had some critical lapses this season. Midfielder Casemiro plays a big role for Man U's defense and has come through with clutch goals.

