Liverpool will look to avenge last month's English FA Cup loss to Manchester United when the sides meet in a key English Premier League matchup on Sunday. Liverpool's Reds (21-7-2), which leads the table with 72 points, have gone 2-0 since suffering the 4-3 loss to the Red Devils on March 17. Manchester United (15-3-12), who are sixth on the table with 48 points, are coming off a stunning 4-3 loss to Chelsea in extra time on Thursday. Days earlier, the Red Devils played to a 1-1 draw with Brentford, who are just six points clear of relegation.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 a.m. ET at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Liverpool are listed as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in its latest Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds, with Manchester United the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any Liverpool vs. Manchester United picks or predictions, see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool money line: Manchester United +380, Draw +340, Liverpool -165

Manchester United vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-160)

MANU: They have gone 8-1-5 for 25 points in home matches this season

LIV: Have scored 70 goals on the season and have a plus-42 goal differential

Why you should back Liverpool

Veteran forward Mohamed Salah leads the Reds' scoring attack. In 24 appearances, including 22 starts, he has registered 16 goals and 10 assists on 80 shots, including 35 on target. He has scored a goal in three of Liverpool's last four matches, including against Brighton & Hove on March 31, when he peppered the goal. In that match, he registered his goal on 12 shots, including four on net. He had a goal and three assists in a 6-1 win over Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League match on March 14.

Also powering the Reds is forward Darwin Nunez. The 24-year-old from Uruguay has appeared in 28 matches, including 19 starts. He has 11 goals and seven assists on 92 shots, including 37 on target. He scored a goal on seven shots, including two on target, in a 3-1 win over Sheffield on Thursday. Over the last five matches, he has registered two goals and one assist on 25 shots, including 10 on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have four players who have registered seven goals, including 19-year-old forward Alejandro Garnacho. In 28 appearances, including 22 starts, he has seven goals and four assists on 71 shots, including 18 on target. He is coming off a two-goal performance in the loss to Chelsea on Thursday. In that match, he took four shots, including two on target. In last month's English FA Cup win over Liverpool, he recorded an assist on six shots, including one on target.

Veteran midfielder Scott McTominay had a big performance in the last meeting with Liverpool on March 17. In that match, McTominay had a goal and an assist on three shots, including two on target. He has registered seven goals and one assist in EPL action, including 27 appearances with 15 starts. He has taken 35 shots, including 16 on target this season. See which team to pick here.

