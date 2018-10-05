Manchester United vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League, stream online
Jose Mourinho hopes to get the Red Devils back on track
Manchester United is off to a rough start in the Premier League, sitting in 10th place. On Saturday, the Red Devils host Newcastle United, with both sides looking to create a bit of momentum. The pressure is on United which is winless in its last four matches in all competitions, with Jose Mourinho's seat getting warmer and warmed with the poor run of form.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle in the USA
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (English) and Universo (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Manchester United vs. Newcastle prediction
After failing to score on Valencia midweek in the Champions League, United gets is scoring touch back, allowing Jose Mourinho to keep his job for the time being and create a few positive vibes. Man. United 3, Newcastle 1.
