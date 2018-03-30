Manchester United vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils are hoping an in-form Pogba is ready to roll
Manchester United welcomes Swansea City to Old Trafford on Saturday in Premier League play, with the Red Devils looking to stay towards the top of the table and the Welsh club hoping to distance itself from the bottom three.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to know
Manchester United is in second place with 65 points, aiming to fight off Liverpool and Tottenham for that spot. Swansea is in 14th place but in no way safe in the relegation battle, as the Swans uncomfortably rest just three points above the drop zone.
Prediction
United gets all three points with a dominant showing from Romelu Lukaku and a rejuvinated Paul Pogba. United 3, Swansea 0.
