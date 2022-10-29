Manchester United will try to continue their push for a top-four spot in the Premier League table when they host West Ham in Matchday 14 on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Man U (6-2-3) sits in sixth place in the table with 20 points. The Red Devils are just one point behind Newcastle United for fourth place in the table. Meanwhile West Ham (4-2-6) occupy 10th in the table, with 14 points. The Hammers are coming off a 1-0 win at Silkeborg in a Europa Conference League group match.

Kickoff is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. Manchester United are listed as -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Man U vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while West Ham are +380 underdogs. A draw is +290, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any West Ham vs. Manchester United picks or Premier League predictions, you must see what renowned soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 45-22-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Man U vs. West Ham matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Man U:

Manchester United vs. West Ham spread: Man U -0.5 (-150)

Manchester United vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. West Ham: Man U -150, West Ham +380, Draw +290

Manchester United vs. West Ham picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Manchester United will win

The Red Devils enter the match on a roll. Man U are undefeated in the last seven matches with five wins and two draws. They have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games and are coming off a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in a Europa League group match on Thursday, qualifying for the knockout phase.

In addition, Man U have dominated the series against West Ham recently. The Red Devils have won five of the last six meetings between the sides in all competitions. The Hammers' only victory over that span was a 1-0 win in last season's EFL Cup.

Why West Ham will win

The Hammers also have found a bit of form. After a slow start to the Premier League campaign, West Ham have lost only one match in their last eight fixtures in all competitions. On Thursday, the Hammers earned a 1-0 win at Silkeborg in a Europa Conference League match and beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their last Premier League match, on Monday.

In addition, the Hammers face a Man U side that has struggled to put the ball in the net so far this season. The Red Devils have scored just 16 goals this season. That ranks ninth in the EPL and is tied for the fewest among teams in the top eight in the table.

How to make Manchester United vs. West Ham picks

Eimer has analyzed Manchester United vs. West Ham and has locked in a a pair of best bets. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Who will win Manchester United vs. West Ham? Visit SportsLine now to get Jon Eimer's predictions for the Premier League match, all from the soccer expert who has been on a roll.