Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, attempts of bribery and resisting arrest while on vacation in Greece, according to Sky Sports. Maguire was allegedly involved in a brawl on the island of Mykonos where two men had approached his sister and injected her with an unknown substance, Sky Sports previously reported. Maguire was arrested last week.

The prosecution alleged that Maguire arrived at a Greek police station to contest the initial charges and said: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

Maguire allegedly had pushed an offer while he was being handcuffed after he went after the men, resulting in a back and leg injury to the officer. Maguire was released from police custody last Thursday.

