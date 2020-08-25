Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, attempts of bribery and resisting arrest while on vacation in Greece, according to Sky Sports. Maguire was allegedly involved in a brawl on the island of Mykonos where two men had approached his sister and injected her with an unknown substance, Sky Sports previously reported. Maguire was arrested last week.

The prosecution alleged that Maguire arrived at a Greek police station to contest the initial charges and said: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go."

Maguire allegedly had pushed an offer while he was being handcuffed after he went after the men, resulting in a back and leg injury to the officer. Maguire was released from police custody last Thursday.

England manager Gareth Southgate announced that Maguire has been removed from the roster for the team's UEFA Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark in September. Here's his statement, via the FA:

"In light of this evening's developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark."

"As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week."

CBS Sports will have more as this story develops.