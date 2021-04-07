Among the critics of Draymond Green's comments on how women athletes should approach asking for equitable treatment was United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe. During Team USA's media summit on Wednesday, she continued this criticism when speaking with reporters.

The big point Rapinoe was rehashing was the initial issue she took with Green's initial tweet on the subject, which essentially boiled down to claiming women athletes focused too much on the pay disparity between men and women, and not enough on growing their respective sports. This response is also with the further context of the Warriors forward doubling down on the take when speaking to reporters.

Rapinoe had this to say when asked about Green's comments:

"You obviously kind of showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time... You don't think we've asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?"

Rapinoe has long been using her platform to do the very thing that Green has claimed women athletes are not doing enough of: talking up women's sports to grow the games and bring attention to to them. In addition to responding to the Warriors forward's misguided critiques on Twitter, she has been live tweeting about the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Off of social media, Rapinoe has been one of the faces of pushing for equitable pay for herself and her fellow teammates on the U.S. national team. She was invited to the White House to speak on the pay disparity between the men and women in U.S. Soccer.