Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online
El tri has booked a spot in the cup and is looking to gain momentum
Mexico takes on Trinidad and Tobago at home on Friday night in World Cup qualifying, with El Tri already clinched.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mexico cruises and builds momentum heading into Tuesday's final hex clash. Mexico 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0.
