Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online

El tri has booked a spot in the cup and is looking to gain momentum

Mexico takes on Trinidad and Tobago at home on Friday night in World Cup qualifying, with El Tri already clinched.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mexico cruises and builds momentum heading into Tuesday's final hex clash. Mexico 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

