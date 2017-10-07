Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying on TV, stream online

Mexico takes on Trinidad and Tobago at home on Friday night in World Cup qualifying, with El Tri already clinched.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mexico cruises and builds momentum heading into Tuesday's final hex clash. Mexico 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0.