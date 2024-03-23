The U.S. men's national team resume their longtime rivalry with Mexico on Sunday, this time with a trophy on the line as both compete for the Concacaf Nations League title.

The USMNT are the only winners of the competition and hope to keep it that way, aiming for their first three-peat in a Concacaf competition. Gregg Berhalter's team, though, have improvements to make after being just seconds from elimination during their 3-1 semifinal win over Jamaica on Thursday. Mexico, meanwhile, coasted through their 3-0 semifinal win over Panama but eye a chance to reemerge as North America's top team after a recent string of less-than-ideal results against the USMNT.

The final will be preceded by the third-place match, which will see Panama take on Mexico.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Paramount+'s coverage of the Concacaf Nations League

All times U.S./Eastern

4:30 p.m.: coverage begins on Paramount+

6 p.m.: Panama vs. Jamaica (Paramount+)

7 p.m.: pre-game coverage, Mexico vs. USMNT (Paramount+)

9:15 p.m.: Mexico vs. USMNT (Paramount+)

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, March 24 | Time : 9:15 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 24 | : 9:15 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Mexico +230; Draw +210; United States +115

Storylines

The USMNT's win over Jamaica was a dramatic one that showed off the side's strengths and weaknesses. Gio Reyna assisted both of Haji Wright's goals as both made the maximum impact as substitutes, arguably saving the team's skin in the process. They went down a goal in the first minute, when Jamaica's Gregory Leigh scored, and despite holding more than 80% of the ball and posting 20 shots, the USMNT were wasteful in attack and looked set for defeat. Cory Burke's own goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time forced the game to extra time, which breathed new life into a U.S. team that was in sore need of it.

The objective for Sunday will be to ensure that no version of the first 90 minutes of the game against Jamaica turns up. It's possible the performance on Thursday could provide some insight in time for the clash against Mexico, since El Tri pummeled Panama despite being out-possessed and outshot.

In that case, it will be worth watching Berhalter's team selection to see if he feels Wright and Reyna can be effective from the start and help the U.S. avoid playing catch up. Sergino Dest, meanwhile, is expected to slot back into the lineup after missing the Jamaica game through suspension. Berhalter also said that Tyler Adams will likely be involved in some way as he eases his way back into playing after nearly a year out with a hamstring issue.

Prediction

It's unlikely that the best version of either the USMNT or Mexico will show up on Sunday, but a competitive match still feels likely considering each side's talents and shortcomings. The USMNT might have enough quality to overcome El Tri's defensive strengths, but expect a closely contested matchup for the latest installment of the bitter rivalry. Pick: Mexico 0, United States 1 after extra time