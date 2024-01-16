Africa Cup of Nations favorites Morocco get their tournament underway on Wednesday against Tanzania in San Pedro. Group F has huge pedigree with DR Congo and Zambia also included but the Moroccan showing at the FIFA 2022 World Cup has heightened expectations around a talented group of players. The Atlas Lions have actually only ever won AFCON once back in 1976 but have arguably one of the best squads to ever grace the competition this time around. Tanzania are 31st among African soccer's nations so massive outsiders on paper and this will be The Taifa Stars' third outing at this level. A 0-0 draw with Algeria qualified Tanzania for this one but did lose to Morocco 2-0 fairly recently.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 17 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stade Laurent Pokou -- San Pedro, Ivory Coast

Stade Laurent Pokou -- San Pedro, Ivory Coast TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Morocco -400; Draw: +380; Tanzania +1100

Team news

Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui is a doubt so Attiat Allah should come in while Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi should form the midfield. Yassine Bounou is expected to start in goal with Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss the two central defenders and Achraf Hakimi on the right.

Potential Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Allah; Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Adli; En-Nesyri.

Tanzania: Haji Mnoga and Ben Starkie have been called up from England's lower leagues while PAOK's Mbwana Samatta is The Taifa Stars' main man in attack but only has two goals and two assists in Greek action so far this season.

Potential Tanzania XI: Kamawa; Mnoga, Mwaikenda, Mwamnyeto, Hamad, Yahya; Salum, Mao, Yassin, Msuva; Samatta.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward for Morocco so expect them to keep a clean sheet and rack up a few goals. A lower margin than three is possible, but the Atlas Lions should start with maximum points here. Pick: Morocco 3, Tanzania 0.