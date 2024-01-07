Italian right back Pasquale Mazzocchi had the worst possible debut with new club Napoli as the current Serie A title holders lost 3-0 against Torino. The former Salernitana player was sent off just four minutes after he made his debut with his new club with an incredibly wreckless tackle.

Mazzocchi came in right after halftime to replace Piotr Zielinski and four minutes after he received a straight red card for this foul, just a few moments before Torino's Nikola Vlasic scored the second goal for the home side. Here's the play:

Napoli's start of the season has been more than disappointing as they sit ninth in the table with 28 points after 19 games. After winning the 2022-23 Serie A title, Napoli's former manager Luciano Spalletti stepped down from his role in the summer 2023 and Napoli's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis decided to appoint French coach Rudi Garcia. However, things did not work out and Garcia was sacked in November and Walter Mazzarri replaced him as caretaker manager until the end of the season. Since Mazzarri's come back to the club, Napoli have seven points (two wins, one draw and four defeats) and were also knocked out of the Coppa Italia round of 16 by Frosinone.

De Laurentiis promised some changes in the roster with Udinese's Lazar Samardzic close to signing with the Italian giants after Mazzocchi arrived last week from Salernitana and the club will probably sign a new center back and another midfielder before the end of the winter transfer window.

Despite what will happen to Mazzarri as there are already some rumors about his future in the coming weeks, the club will have to make a clear decision about the new manager in the summer. De Laurentiis already tried to convince former Tottenham coach Antonio Conte to take the job last October to replace Garcia, but the Italian manager said that he wanted to wait until the summer to start a new project.

Conte was in the stands at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin to watch the Napoli game on Sunday, but as things stand there are no signals about a possible appointment soon. Regardless of what will happen in the summer, Napoli have to conclude this season well or at least in a better way than now, as the Azzurri will also face FC Barcelona in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League next February and need to end up in the top four of the Serie A table to return to next season's edition.