Cagliari @ Napoli

Current Records: Cagliari 3-4-8, Napoli 7-3-5

Cagliari will head out on the road to face off against Napoli at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Cagliari's last seven games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Cagliari faced off against Sassuolo for the first time this season, and Cagliari walked away the winners. They beat Sassuolo by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal Cagliari scored came from Leonardo Pavoletti in minute 90.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Napoli was not quite Juventus' equal in the second half on Friday. Napoli fell just short of Juventus by a score of 1-0. Napoli has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cagliari's victory bumped their record up to 3-4-8. As for Napoli, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-3-5 record this season.

Napoli is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -326 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Napoli has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cagliari.