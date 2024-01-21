After beating Fiorentina, Napoli will face Inter on Monday for the final of the Supercoppa Italiana. The Nerazzurri won last Friday against Lazio and have the chance to win the title for the third year in a row, while Napoli come into this one after an impressive 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, Jan. 22 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Monday, Jan. 22 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Al-Awwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Al-Awwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +450; Draw +280; Inter -155

Team news

Napoli: It's likely that Walter Mazzarri will line up the same starting XI that won against Fiorentina on Thursday, with striker Giovanni Simeone instead of Giacomo Raspadori. Matteo Politano will also play as right winger with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left of the attacking line.

Napoli XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

Inter: There are only a few doubts for the lineup of Inzaghi's team, with Davide Frattesi ready to play as a starter after scoring the last goal of the semifinal. At the same time, Stefan De Vrij is expected to take the role of Alessandro Bastoni, who picked up a minor injury and might miss Monday's clash.

Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

Prediction

After winning well against Lazio on Friday, Inter are expected to win the title for the third time in a row. Pick: Inter 2, Napoli 1.