Napoli welcome Lazio to the Diego Armando Maradona in another crucial Serie A clash on Friday. Luciano Spalletti's side are flying this season having taken 65 points from their opening 24 games. It is not yet mathematically confirmed but few would suggest that a rival stands a chance of catching Spalleti's side in the title race between now and the season's end. Lazio, however, are not enjoying a bad season themselves. They have taken 45 points in 24 games and are in the middle of the race to secure Champions League soccer next season. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Friday, Mar. 3 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Friday, Mar. 3 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -170; Draw +285; Lazio +475 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Ciro Immobile leads the line for Lazio. The 33-year-old Italian joined the club in the summer of 2016 from Spanish side Sevilla. Immobile has contributed a team-high nine goals and three assists in the 19 Serie A matches that he has played so far this season. He has registered 20 shots on target, created 15 chances and completed eleven take-ons.

Spalletti took charge of Napoli in the summer of 2021. The 63-year-old Italian has been coaching since 1994 when he began his career with Empoli. Since then he has held jobs all over Italy and Europe, working with Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Roma, Zenit Saint-Petersburg and Inter.

Maurizio Sarri was appointed by Lazio in the summer of 2021. The 64-year-old Italian has been coaching since 1990, beginning his career in the lower leagues of the Italian football pyramid before gradually working his way to the top. Sarri's big break came at Empoli between 2012 and 2015 and that earned him the Napoli job which in turn earned him positions with Premier League giants Chelsea and, most recently, Juventus before joining Lazio.

Napoli boast a sharper attack than Lazio. They have scored more goals than their upcoming opponents (58 to 40) as well as registered more shots on target (147 to 102), created more chances (324 to 201) and completed more take-ons (193 to 138).

Napoli have won five Serie A matches on the bounce while Lazio have won two of their last five. Napoli have beaten Empoli (2-0), Sassuolo (2-0), Cremonese (3-0), Spezia (3-0) and Roma (2-1). Lazio have beaten Sampdoria (1-0) and Salernitana (2-0), drawn with Verona (1-1) and Fiorentina (1-1) as well as lost to Atalanta (2-0).

Prediction

Napoli are the leading candidates to win the Scudetto this season and only drew two games in the first part of the season and lost against Inter on Jan. 4. They are expected to win against Lazio on Friday. Pick: Napoli 2, Lazio 0.