S.S.C. Napoli has gotten their 2022-23 Italian Serie A campaign off to a strong start and will now try to get their first win at home when they host newcomers A.C. Monza on Sunday on Paramount+. Napoli placed third in league play last season and is already looking like a contender after a convincing 5-2 win against Verona last weekend. Meanwhile, Monza is still trying to get adjusted after being promoted from Serie B this season and fell 2-1 to Torino in their season-opening match. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Napoli vs. Monza odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -275 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Monza the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +400 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Napoli vs. Monza

Napoli vs. Monza date: Sunday, August 21

Napoli vs. Monza time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Monza live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Monza

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 47-23 in his last 70 picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Napoli vs. Monza, Sutton is picking Napoli handicapped at -1.5 for a +100 payout. The expert was impressed with Napoli's performance against Verona, particularly because five different players scored goals in that game and the team went into an early 1-0 hole.



More importantly, Sutton doesn't think Monza will be able to contain Napoli's offense. The new team did well in Serie B and ended last season in fourth place, but doesn't not have experience against a team like Napoli.

"Monza haven't faced a side of the class and ability of Napoli, one of the main reasons I expect Napoli to cruise to victory on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine.

