UEFA Champions League actions continues this week with a clash between Napoli and Real Madrid on Tuesday on Paramount+. Los Blancos continue to be one of the best teams in Europe and enter Tuesday's match having won four of their last five La Liga matches. They visit the defending Serie A champions, who sit in third on the league table and have won their last two games. Now, the two staples of European football will go head-to-head and you can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. Real Madrid odds list Real Madrid as +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli listed as +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Real Madrid date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Napoli vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Napoli vs. Real Madrid, Green is picking this match to end in a draw for a +270 payout. The expert notes that both sides have become high-scoring teams early in their campaigns. Napoli continue to get production from stars Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who have found the back of the net during the Italian side's current winning run that includes a 4-1 win against Udinese and a 4-0 win against Lecce.

Meanwhile, English midfielder Jude Bellingham has scored eight times in 10 games since joining Real Madrid and journeyman forward Joselu has scored five times since joining.

"Real Madrid will bring plenty of firepower to the table on Tuesday, and Los Blancos should also easily win the midfield battle," Green told SportsLine. "They may be the slight favorites, but a draw would suit both of these teams, and it could end all square." Stream the game here.

