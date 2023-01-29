Napoli are sitting comfortably at the top of the Italian Serie A table, but their near-perfect record will be tested this weekend when they host Roma this Sunday on Paramount+. Luciano Spalletti's men suffered their only loss of the season coming out of the World Cup break, but have gotten back to their winning ways and have outscored their last three league opponents 9-1. They host a Roma club who have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches across all competitions. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Napoli vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -123 favorites (risk $123 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Roma date: Sunday, January 29

Napoli vs. Roma time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green is 18-16 on his soccer picks in 2023 and went 23-23-1 on his World Cup selections. He also crushed his tournament predictions on the Early Edge. He backed the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

For Napoli vs. Roma, Green is picking Napoli to secure the victory on home soil. The expert credits Napoli's impeccable home record, as they have eight wins and one draw over nine home matches this season. They will be tested by Roma, who are on a seven-game unbeaten streak. Green expects both teams to find the back of the net, but believes that Jose Mourinho's men will be bested by the league leaders.

"It could prove tight, as Roma have only lost once in 10 away games this season, but Napoli's superior quality should ultimately shine through," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

