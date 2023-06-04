Napoli's first Scudetto in over 20 years is wrapped up, but the club has one final task to take care of Sunday on Paramount+. The Italian Serie A champions will take on a Sampdoria team that has been heading for relegation for much of the season. The Blucerchiati have managed to salvage two draws in their last three matches, but haven't won since March 19 and only have three total league victories this season. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Napoli vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -540 favorites (risk $540 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +575 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Napoli vs. Sampdoria

Napoli vs. Sampdoria date: Sunday, June 4

Napoli vs. Sampdoria time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Sampdoria live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Sampdoria vs. Napoli

Before tuning into Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.13).

For Napoli vs. Sampdoria, Green is picking Napoli to win to nil at -103 odds. This means that he is backing Napoli to win without conceding a goal in the match. Although Sampdoria has found the back of the net in their last three outings, they were held scoreless in their preceding three. As one might expect, last-place Sampdoria has scored the fewest goals of any Serie A club this season, but their offensive woes are even more pronounced than that.

Sampdoria has had the third-fewest touches in opponents' defensive thirds and the second-fewest touches in their attacking penalty area. Additionally, the Blucerchiati average the fewest shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (16.89) in all of Serie A. Nothing suggests that Sampdoria will want to do anything but get to the final whistle and put this season behind them, which sets the table for a risk-free win for Napoli to cap their tremendous campaign.

"The Blucerchiati also have the joint-worst defensive record in the league, with 69 goals conceded and just four clean sheets all season," Green told SportsLine. "They were relegated with a whimper – winless in their last 10 matches – and they should be thoroughly outclassed on Sunday." Stream the game here.

