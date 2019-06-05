Netherlands vs. England: Nations League semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The winner moves on to the Nations League final in Portugal
The Netherlands and England meet on Thursday in the semifinals of the Nations League in Portugal, with a spot in the final on the line. The Dutch side has seen a bit of a revival under Ronaldo Koeman and is filled with talent from Ajax and Liverpool. Meanwhile, England is looking to build off of the fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup with another impressive showing in big tournament. The winner moves on to the final on June 9, facing the winner of Portugal and Switzerland.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Nations League semifinal: Netherlands vs. England
- Date: Thursday, June 6
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, Portugal
- TV channel: ESPN2 and UniMas (in Spanish)
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Netherlands: With Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt leading the back line, this Dutch team has arguably the best defensive pairing in the world. That's trouble for Harry Kane and company, who are going to have to figure out a way to break them down. Netherlands may not have the attacking fire power, but from the midfield back it is stacked and a threat to win this competition and Euro 2020.
England: The Three Lions have one of their most talented teams in years with Kane and Raheem Sterling in attack, and their back line has seen some upgrades over the years. Questions in goal make fans worry, but the ability to score gives them a strong chance to get a result in every match.
Prediction
Van Dijk scores on a header from a corner, and the Dutch move on to the big final.
Pick: Netherlands 1, England 0
