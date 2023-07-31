The Netherlands are looking to punch their ticket to the Round of 16 when they take on Vietnam on Tuesday at the 2023 Women's World Cup. With a large enough victory, they could also overtake the United States to win Group E. They trail the goal differential by two after a 1-0 win over Portugal and a 1-1 draw with the U.S. Vietnam, meanwhile, have no chance to advance, but have put up a fight, losing 3-0 to the U.S. and 2-0 to Portugal.

Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Caesars Sportsbook lists Netherlands as the -10000 favorites (risk $10,000 to win $100) in its latest Vietnam vs. Netherlands odds, with Vietnam the +5000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1750, and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5.

Netherlands vs. Vietnam spread: Netherlands -3.5 (-140), Vietnam +3.5 (+110)

Netherlands vs. Vietnam over/under: 4.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Vietnam money line: Vietnam +5000, Netherlands -10000, Draw +1750

VIE: Are 9-8-1 since the beginning of the year in all competitions

NET: They were World Cup runners-up in France in 2019, losing to the United States 2-0 in the final

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Lionesses would like nothing better than to put up a number of goals and earn the Group E title. The offense has several scoring options, including forward Lieke Martens. The 30-year-old has scored 59 goals in 147 appearances for the Dutch, including three this year. She has scored multiple times in 12 international matches, including a pair of goals during the 2020 Olympics against Zambia and China. She is also a member of Paris St. Germain of Division 1 Feminine, the top division in France. In 16 appearances, she has registered three goals.

Another weapon on offense for the Dutch is midfielder Sherida Spitse, the team captain. The 33-year-old is the longest tenured member of the side, first joining the national team in 2006. In 218 career appearances, she has registered 44 goals, including seven multi-goal matches. Her latest goal came on a penalty kick in a friendly match against Belgium on July 2, a 5-0 win by the Lionesses. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Vietnam

Although eliminated, Vietnam will look to keep the game close and try to prevent The Netherlands from securing the Group E crown. Despite having been shut out the last four matches, Vietnam have a number of scoring options, including forward Huynh Nhu, the team captain. The 31-year-old has registered 67 goals for Vietnam in 105 international appearances. In domestic play since 2007, she has scored 112 times in 166 matches.

Vietnam's offense is also led by midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung. The 29-year-old has scored 51 goals in 121 appearances for her Vietnamese team. Since the beginning of 2022, she has scored seven times in 27 appearances. She is a member of the Phong Phu Ha Nam domestic league team, where she has played the last 14 years, scoring 74 goals in 163 matches. See which team to pick here.

