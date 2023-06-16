Six MLS matches are scheduled for Saturday, though only one is set for a matinee start. New York City FC welcome the Columbus Crew to Yankee Stadium for an afternoon tilt between Eastern Conference squads. NYCFC aim to stop an eight-game winless streak, though the club has been better at home this season. Columbus are on a three-game winning streak and are looking to maintain an upward trajectory.

NYCFC vs. Columbus money line: NYC +123, COL +215, Draw +240

NYCFC vs. Columbus spread: NYC -0.5 (+115)

NYCFC vs. Columbus over/under: 2.5 goals

NYCFC: Eight-game winless streak; longest for club in MLS play since 2015

COL: Three-game winning streak

Why you should back NYCFC

NYCFC are playing at home in this match, which should not be overlooked when examining the matchup. NYCFC have only two losses in eight home matches this season and, by all accounts, the club has performed at a much higher level when playing at Yankee Stadium. In contrast, Columbus have five losses in its eight road matches this season, with a -5 goal differential away from home.

New York also rank in the top five of MLS when it comes to possessing the ball, and Columbus have issues on defense. The Crew are in the bottom five of the East with 25 goals allowed, and Columbus have allowed a goal in six straight matches, giving up two goals per game over that span. New York are above-average in goals allowed (22) after back-to-back clean sheets prior to this match. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Columbus

Columbus are in much better recent form than New York. The Crew are on a three-game winning streak, scoring two goals or more in each match and posting nine goals across those three outings. Columbus are now tied for the most goals (35) in MLS this season, and the club leads the league with 28 assists. Columbus have a +10 goal differential, ranking in the top five of MLS, and 13 different players have scored for the Crew.

Even on the road, Columbus usually puts pressure on the opposition, scoring at least one goal in seven of eight road matches this season. Columbus are also facing a New York club that are scuffling right now with eight straight winless outings. NYCFC have the third-fewest goals (17) in the Eastern Conference and are coming off back-to-back scoreless performances. See which team to pick here.

