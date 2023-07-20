Co-hosts New Zealand kicked off the Women's World Cup on a high and picked up a surprising 1-0 win over Norway on Thursday, the team's first-ever win at the tournament.

Forward Hannah Wilkinson scored the game-winning goal in the 48th minute, which was ultimately a team effort. The play began with defender Katie Bowen's goal kick, who launched a play down the right side of the field. The ball eventually landed at the feet of forward Jacqui Hand, who outran Norway defender Mathilde Harviken and made her way into the box and then sent a square pass to Wilkinson, who had an open shot on goal.

New Zealand had a chance to go up 2-0 in the 90th minute through a penalty, but midfielder Ria Percival hit the post. The tight scoreline reflected a match that was even on possession and shots, but the hosts emerged as the more convincing team through a direct style of play. Norway, on the other hand, managed few quality attacking moments despite boasting top-tier talent in Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen. The team's first shot on target only came in the 81st minute.

The weight of waiting for a first World Cup win was evidently off the team's shoulders once the final whistle blew. "We've been fighting for this for so long," New Zealand captain Ali Riley said after the match. "We had a clear goal that we wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and around the world, and I really think we did that tonight."

Looking ahead in Group A

With the mission of winning their first World Cup game officially accomplished, New Zealand can set their sights on a new first: advancing out of the group stage. Next up for the Football Ferns is a meeting with World Cup newcomers Philippines on Tuesday, a match in which New Zealand are the favorites, before a group stage finale against Switzerland.

Norway will aim for redemption when they play a talented Switzerland team on Tuesday and then finish out their group stage schedule against the Philippines. Beating Switzerland and advancing out of the group will require major course correction according to midfielder Guro Reiten, who said "everything" went wrong against New Zealand, per The Guardian. Norway, no doubt, is hoping not repeat to their group stage exit from last year's European Women's Championships.