The Premier League Boxing Day tradition continues on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 3-5-10, Newcastle United 9-2-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: USA Network

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

What to Know

Newcastle United will finish 2023 at home by hosting Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday at St. James' Park. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The odds may have favored Newcastle on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Luton by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Nottingham and Bournemouth combined for 12 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Nottingham fell just short of Bournemouth by a score of 3-2. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Nottingham, who hasn't won a game since November 5th.

Newcastle has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-2-7 record this season. As for Nottingham, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5-10.

Newcastle came out on top in a nail-biter against Nottingham when the teams last played back in March, sneaking past 2-1. Does Newcastle have another victory up their sleeve, or will Nottingham turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Newcastle United is a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -201 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Newcastle United has won both of the games they've played against Nottingham Forest in the last year.