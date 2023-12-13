Newcastle will host AC Milan for a crucial final clash in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday on Paramount+. These tams sit third and fourth in the Group F table with five points a piece, settling for a 0-0 draw when they faced each other in the reverse fixture on Matchday 1. The Magpies drew with Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 their last time out, while Milan fell to group-leader Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in their last tournament game. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Newcastle vs. AC Milan odds list Newcastle as the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan listed as +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Newcastle vs. AC Milan date: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

Newcastle vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Newcastle vs. AC Milan, Green is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. The expert expects both sides to be engaged in this match, with their eyes on PSG possibly losing to Dortmund and create an opening in the standings for advancement into the Round of 16.

Each team is looking to turn themselves around, with Newcastle dealing with a plethora of injuries and AC Milan having trouble playing on the road. Green believes the Magpies could pull off a victory on Wednesday, but also thinks the Rossoneri will take advantage of a fatigued Newcastle defense.

"It should be a more open and entertaining game than the clash between these teams at the San Siro, so both teams to score looks attractive" Green told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

