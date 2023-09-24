On Sunday, Newcastle United etched themselves into history, becoming the first Premier League side to have eight different players score in a match, excluding own goals. The Magpies blazed past the newly promoted Sheffield United 8-0, with right back Keiran Trippier providing a hat trick of assists.

Newcastle scored three goals in the first half of the match, and even an injury to Harvey Barnes wasn't enough to slow the Magpies down, as they scored five goals in the second half of play. However, while Newcastle have one of the largest victory margins in Premier League history, how do they compare to other routs that we've seen in the competition? Let's just say, there have been four bigger victories.

Manchester United 9, Ipswich Town 0

In March 1995, the Red Devils secured a victory over Ipswich Town, with Andy Cole scoring five goals in a single match despite having only two goals in the entire season up to that point. Roy Keane and Paul Ince added to the scoring.

Southampton 0, Leicester City 9

Southampton finds themselves on this list twice, as in 2019, they suffered a string of defeats against Leicester City. Leicester had two players register hat tricks, with Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez contributing six goals between them. The Foxes led 5-0 at halftime before adding four more goals in the second half.

Manchester United 9, Southampton

Once again, Southampton is featured after Manchester United went up a man only one minute into the match in this 2021 match. United had seven different goal scorers, and Jan Bednarek completed a dubious hat trick for the Saints, conceding a penalty, scoring an own goal and receiving a red card during the match.

Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0

Liverpool were on a rough run, but nothing turns things around quite like scoring five goals before halftime. Roberto Firmino scored two goals and assisted on three more, becoming the third player to be involved in five goals for the Reds in this blowout from 2022.

Newcastle United 8, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Sunday's match wasn't the first time the Magpies secured an 8-0 victory in the Premier League, as they also achieved this feat in 1999. A first-half hat trick from Newcastle legend Alan Shearer led the team in the match before they finished the job with a dominating performance.

Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0

The Magpies dispatched both Sheffield clubs, putting 15 shots on target against Sheffield United on Sunday. Starting the scoring in the 21st minute, Newcastle scored every eight minutes before the close of the game, crushing the newly promoted team.