It has been a tough time for the Brazilian national team losing three straight matches as they've fallen to sixth in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying but the news is only getting worse as star forward Neymar Jr. will miss the 2024 Copa America in the United States. The Al-Hilal forward has been suffering from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since September of 2023, and Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar spoke out on Neymar's recovery as the knee injury takes about nine months to recover from.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"It's too early, there's no point skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks," Lasmar said in an interview with Radio 98 FM. "Our expectation is that he will be ready to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is August."

Due to the ligament damage that Neymar suffered and his own injury history, it's tough to rush the 31-year-old back to the pitch despite the fact that the Brazilian national team has struggled without him. This news will put more pressure on the Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo but those are also two players that Brazil will need to lean on in the future when Neymar eventually hangs up his cleats.

Still coached by interim manager Fernando Diniz who is also the head coach of Brazilian club Fluminense, this latest development only adds to the questions facing Brazil ahead of the Copa America but without competitive matches before June of 2024, they won't have much time to answer these questions prior to the tournament unless a new head coach is appointed.