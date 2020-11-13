Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar will not feature for Brazil in either of their World Cup qualifiers this month after he was ruled out by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar due to an injury to his left adductor.

The 28-year-old was forced off after 26 minutes during the Ligue 1 giants' recent 2-0 Champions League Group H win away at Istanbul Basaksehir and has not featured for club nor country since.

Neymar was the subject of a tug-of-war between PSG and his country before the €222 million man was eventually called up by Brazil coach Tite but was ruled out of the first of two qualifiers against Venezuela almost immediately.

Lasmar and Tite had hoped to have Neymar operational by the time the Selecao Brasileira faced Uruguay next week but they have been forced to admit defeat in that fitness battle.

"The player trained on Monday and has since undergone intensive physiotherapy," read Lasmar's official statement. "He performed well but not adequately for inclusive against Uruguay. When we arrived in Sao Paulo, scans had already been scheduled to monitor his response to the treatment."

Neymar initially linked up with Brazil at Granja Comary in Teresopolis in the hope that his adductor issue would heal in time for the Uruguay encounter at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, but his withdrawal now puts his involvement for PSG away at Monaco next Friday in doubt.

Parisien teammates Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe -- also injured -- were both unused by France in Wednesday's 2-0 friendly defeat at home to Finland though the team is holding out hope that they will be able to feature against Portugal and Sweden in League A Group 3 of UEFA's Nations League.