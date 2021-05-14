The French Football Federation (FFF) have confirmed a one-match ban for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar that will rule him out of next week's Coupe de France final against AS Monaco.

The Brazil international was booked just minutes after coming on as a substitute in the penalty win over Montpellier HSC in Wednesday's semifinals.

Neymar, 29, scored from the spot as PSG advanced 6-5 after a 2-2 draw in regulation time when Kylian Mbappe scored twice for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

The reason for the FFF's ban is a pre-existing suspended sentence and CBS Sports understands that PSG are studying an appeal to free him for next week's Stade de France showpiece event.

Neymar, who recently extended his contract at Parc des Princes until 2025 with an option for an additional year before declaring his desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, appeared to express his frustration towards the rules via social media.

Presnel Kimpembe is also suspended for PSG while Marco Verratti is out injured for the rest of the season as Les Parisiens aim to salvage some silverware from a campaign that promised an historic treble until their recent UEFA Champions League exit against Manchester City.

Lille OSC lead the chase for Ligue 1 by three points with two matches to go and PSG face Stade de Reims and Stade Brestois 29 in their remaining games.