Neymar has overtaken Pele as Brazil's all-time leading men's goal scorer after he scored twice in a 5-1 FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia in Belem.

The Al-Hilal star was level on 77 with the legendary Pele before the game and he now has 79 goals to his name from 125 international appearances.

"I never imagined reaching this record," said Neymar post-game. "I want to say that I am not better player than Pele. I always wanted to make my own story, write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And today I did that."

Brazil's all-time overall top scorer is the legendary women's player Marta who boasts 115 goals from 171 outings.

Neymar, though, now leads the way for the men after his double in a game in which he also had a penalty saved and celebrated his record strike with an air punch similar to Pele.

The King, as Pele was known, died last December at 82 years of age in Sao Paulo after a battle with cancer and his Foundation congratulated Neymar.

"Congratulations, Neymar Jr, for surpassing the King in goals for the Brazilian National Team in official FIFA matches," read their statement. "Surely Pele is applauding you today!"

Rodrygo matched Neymar's double with two of his own and admitted that the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Santos man has been a huge influence.

"Neymar is very much a hero of mine," he said post-game. "This will be in my memory, this was a very special day."

Brazil boss Fernando Diniz applauded Neymar's desire to "score goals, break records, show that he is very much willing to live this (with the national team)" while representing his country.

"He is a great hero," said Diniz. "People have to recognize it and accept it. He does not do anything to get this adoration he gets from the crowd, it is because of the natural talent he has."

Neymar and Brazil lost to Croatia in the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals last year and was unavailable for his country until now during which time he left PSG for Al Hilal.

The 31-year-old is yet to lead Brazil to World Cup glory as was predicted at the start of his career with two quarterfinals and one semifinal run while he missed the 2019 Copa America win injured.