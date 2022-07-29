Two struggling NWSL squads will try to get into the win column on Friday when the North Carolina Courage host the Washington Spirit on Paramount+. The two sides occupy the cellar on the NWSL table, with Washington winning just one match in its first 13 games and North Carolina winning twice. The home team is coming off of a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Red Stars, while the visiting Spirit have been held without a goal in two straight matches, including last weekend's 0-0 draw against the Orlando Pride. Will Friday's game end in a tie as well or will one of these sides get a much-needed win? You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Torero Stadium in San Diego, California is set for 5 p.m. ET

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Courage vs. Spirit date: Friday, July 29

Courage vs. Spirit time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Courage vs. Spirit streaming: Paramount+

NWSL picks for North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 113-82 in his last 195 soccer picks, returning over $3,100 for $100 bettors.

For Courage vs. Spirit, Sutton is picking North Carolina to win 2-0. The expert is confident that the home team can rise to the occasion in front of their fans and put a notch in the win column.



Sutton notes that North Carolina has been playing well recently despite entering Friday's match on the heels of a loss and a draw. One big factor at play here is that the Courage are scoring goals regardless of whether they win, notching two or more goals in four of their last five matches. Meanwhile, the Spirit have conceded goals in four of their last five matches while also being held off the scoreboard in their last two.

"I'm backing the better team to get the win on Friday, so give me the Courage at home to collect all three points," Sutton told SportsLine.

