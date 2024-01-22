Christine Sinclair has officially booked her stay at the Portland Thorns, signing a one-year deal on Monday that will cover the final season of her illustrious career.

The three-time NWSL champion announced her intention to finish out her career with the Thorns in October, shortly before her final game with Canada. Sinclair has spent the entirety of her NWSL career in the Rose City, and has a long-time affiliation with the city after attending the University of Portland, not far from her hometown in the suburbs of Vancouver.

On top of her accolades with Canada, which include an Olympic gold medal and her status as international soccer's leading goalscorer, Sinclair is one of the NWSL's most active players. She currently ranks within the league's top 10 for minutes played and appearances, and is second in the NWSL's all-time goalscoring charts with 60 goals.

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to watch Attacking Third on Golazo Network Monday and Friday for all your USWNT, NWSL and WSL women's soccer coverage.

The league's second-ever free agency period has been a busy one, most notably through NJ/NY Gotham FC, who signed USWNT quartet Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. A few eye-popping names remain available, including Becky Sauerbrunn after her contract with the Portland Thorns expired.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.