Christine Sinclair has officially booked her stay at the Portland Thorns, signing a one-year deal on Monday that will cover the final season of her illustrious career.

The three-time NWSL champion announced her intention to finish out her career with the Thorns in October, shortly before her final game with Canada. Sinclair has spent the entirety of her NWSL career in the Rose City, and has a long-time affiliation with the city after attending the University of Portland, not far from her hometown in the suburbs of Vancouver.

On top of her accolades with Canada, which include an Olympic gold medal and her status as international soccer's leading goalscorer, Sinclair is one of the NWSL's most active players. She currently ranks within the league's top 10 for minutes played and appearances, and is second in the NWSL's all-time goalscoring charts with 60 goals.

PositionPlayerSigned withOld team
MIDAngelina
Orlando Pride (three-year deal)Seattle Reign
MIDTaylor AylmerTBDRacing Louisville FC
GKNicole BarnhartWashington Spirit (one-year deal)Washington Spirit
GKMichelle BetosTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCamryn BiegalskiChicago Red Stars (one-year deal)Washington Spirit
GKEmily BoydTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFAmber BrooksTBDWashington Spirit
FWDSimone CharleyTBDAngel City FC
DEFAllysha ChapmanHouston Dash (option exercised)Houston Dash
MIDEmily CurranTBDHouston Dash
DEFTierna DavidsonNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
GKElla DederickTBDHouston Dash
FWDMakenzy DoniakSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDImani DorseyUtah Royals (two-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCrystal DunnNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFCaprice DydascoBay FC (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDElizabeth EddyAngel City FC (two-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDEmina EkicMelbourne CityRacing Louisville FC
MIDSinead FarrellyNJ/NY Gotham FC (option exercised)NJ/NY Gotham FC
MIDBayley FeistTBDWashington Spirit
DEFSabrina FloresTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFEmily FoxArsenalNorth Carolina Courage
MIDMakamae Gomera-StevensTBDHouston Dash
DEFSarah GordenAngel City FC (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDPaulina GramagliaHouston Dash (option exercised)Houston Dash
FWDShea GroomChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFMadison HammondAngel City FC (two-year deal)Angel City FC
MIDTori HusterAnnounced retirementWashington Spirit
GKBrittany IsenhourTBDAngel City FC
GKDevon KerrTBDHouston Dash
FWDTziarra KingSeattle Reign (one-year deal)Seattle Reign
DEFMeghan KlingenbergPortland Thorns FC (one-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFAli KriegerAnnounced retirementNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCasey KruegerWashington Spirit (three-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFNatalia KuikkaChicago Red Stars (three-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDRose LavelleNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Seattle Reign
MIDJordyn ListroTBDOrlando Pride
MIDAllie LongTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCheyna MatthewsAnnounced retirementChicago Red Stars
DEFMerritt MathiasAngel City FC (one-year deal)
Angel City FC
MIDSavannah McCaskillSan Diego Wave (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDJessica McDonaldTBDRacing Louisville FC
DEFTegan McGradyTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAddisyn MerrickUtah Royals (two-year deal)Kansas City Current
MIDSam MewisAnnounced retirementKansas City Current
GKCassie MillerTBDKansas City Current
FWDNadia NadimTBDRacing Louisville FC
FWDYuki NagasatoHouston Dash (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFKiki PickettBay FC (two-year deal)North Carolina Courage
DEFMadison PogarchUtah Royals (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDTaylor PorterTBDPortland Thorns FC
FWDMegan RapinoeAnnounced retirementSeattle Reign
FWDBrittany RatcliffeWashington Spirit (three-year deal)North Carolina Courage
DEFCari RoccaroChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFMaria SanchezHouston Dash (three-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFBecky SauerbrunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDDesiree ScottTBDKansas City Current
DEFKayla SharplesBay FC (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
FWDMarissa ShevaTBDWashington Spirit
MIDMana ShimTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCheyenne ShortsTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDChristine SinclairPortland Thorns FC (one-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFEmily SonnettNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Seattle Reign
DEFBianca St-GeorgesNorth Carolina Courage (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
MIDNikki StantonSeattle Reign (one-year deal)Seattle Reign
MIDElla StevensNJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFKylie StromOrlando Pride (three-year deal)Orlando Pride
FWDMallory SwansonChicago Red Stars (four-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
MIDEmily Van EgmondSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDMichele VasconcelosUtah Royals (two-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDMarisa ViggianoRacing Louisville (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDDani WeatherholtNorth Carolina Courage (two-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDMallory WeberTBDKansas City Current
DEFChristen WestphalSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDMcCall ZerboniTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC