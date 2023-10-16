After an NWSL Decision Day that lived up to the hype, the playoff field is officially set. NWSL Shield winners San Diego Wave and second-place side Portland Thorns booked first-round byes, but four other teams will duke it out to face them -- the North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Angel City FC, and NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The Reign's postseason appearance means Megan Rapinoe will play at least one more game before retiring, and the same is true for Gotham's Ali Krieger. The Reign will host Rapinoe's next match in Seattle, which allows the player to play in a city she has made an unlikely home after a decade with the club.

Take a look below at the 2023 NWSL playoff schedule below:

Bracket

All times Eastern

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 20

OL Reign vs. Angel City, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Oct. 22

North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 5

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage or NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign or Angel City, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 11

Winner of semifinal one vs. Winner of semifinal two, 8 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)