Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Orlando Pride -- The Pride are undefeated in their last four games and winners of their last three. Along with big victories over teams like Portland and North Carolina, Pride striker Alex Morgan is in top form, connecting on goal in four consecutive matches. The Pride defense also continues to impress. The backline is conceding 0.8 goals per game to start the season, third lowest in the league.

2. NC Courage +6 The Courage picked up their first win of the season in three matches with a huge five-goal victory over Louisville. The return of Sam Mewis in the midfield and the rise of Carson Pickett on the flank has North Carolina looking like the club has finally arrived in the regular season.

3. Washington Spirit +3 After going winless in their first two matches to start the season, the Spirit have picked up two consecutive wins and settled into second place on the league table, making the most of their possession against their last two opponents with less time on the ball.

4. Portland Thorns FC +1 After two consecutive losses, the Thorns unlocked a stingy Gotham FC defense and picked up a big three points on the road in New Jersey. The midfield is looking more dominant for the club with strong individual performances from Crystal Dunn and Rocky Rodriguez.

5. Gotham FC -3 Offense for the NY/NJ side has gone cold as the team is goalless in its last two matches. The defense has been a bright spot for the team to start the season with two clean sheets and a league-leading 0.3 goals conceded per game.

6. OL Reign -3 After an exciting win against their pacific northwest rivals, OL Reign struggled to connect on goal in their match against the Spirit. Despite out possessing their opposition the goals never came, but the introduction of Rose Lavelle to the team has been an instant upgrade to the midfield.

7. Houston Dash +3 After going winless in their first three matches, Houston picked up its first win against Chicago. The team has conceded six goals over their first four matches, including an opening goal in four minutes against the Red Stars before coming from behind to pick up the win. The midfield has been connecting better, and Nichelle Prince has been a bright spot on the front line. The Dash will miss her presence with the upcoming Olympics.

8. Chicago Red Stars -1 An inconsistent start to their season over the first four games, Chicago has had lots of good ideas with minor results to show for it. But forward Mallory Pugh has been reminding the league she's a force to be reckoned with as she continues to score goals and set up her teammates.

9. Racing Louisville FC -5 After earning results in their first two matches, Louisville picked up its first defeat against the Courage in an abysmal five-goal loss. The team appeared to have no answers during the game, where they recorded only one shot on goal compared to 11 from the opposition.