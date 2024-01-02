Happy New Year! We're barely two days into 2024, but a pair of teams on both sides of the Atlantic are wasting no time ringing in the new year in style. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest for the first edition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter of 2024.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern



Tuesday, Jan. 2

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: West Ham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇮🇹 Coppa Italia: Milan vs. Cagliari, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

⚽ The Forward Line

🗽 New year, new Gotham

Getty Images

NJ/NY Gotham FC made a splash over the holiday weekend by signing U.S. women's national team stars Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson to three-year deals as they attempt an ambitious rebuild after winning their first NWSL championship in 2023. The new additions are not just a vote of confidence in Gotham's credentials, though -- they are also an example of free agency at play during the second year of its existence in the NWSL. The Women's World Cup winners entered the offseason with different priorities, but were afforded the freedom to explore their options and coincidentally ended up in the same landing spot.

Gotham will be Dunn's fourth club in her 10 year NWSL career, but the move was her first since becoming a mother. She told CBS Sports that finding a suitable home for her family was top of mind and Gotham was a natural fit since she's a New York native, but she used free agency to do her homework and ask various clubs -- and players -- necessary questions.

Dunn: "It felt really nice to take control over a situation and meet with clubs and be able to say, 'What's so great about the club? What do you guys have to offer?' I really enjoyed the process and it made me feel valued as a player. … I know a good amount of Gotham players, so I think that helps a lot when you are looking to go to a new team. Having some familiar faces that I can also talk to during the process of choosing a team, asking them what the day-to-day is, how's training, how are the coaches, how's the overall environment and the culture … gave me a place of comfort to be able to be confident in my decision."

As for Davidson, she joins Gotham after spending the entirety of her NWSL career with the Chicago Red Stars. She told CBS Sports that she opted for a "fresh start" in the pursuit of improving "one percent every day," and studiously entertained discussions about each team's plans before locking in her decision to move to Gotham.

Davidson: "One of the things for me that I always loved -- and so I'm not surprised was helpful to me -- was hearing about people's plans and how they put together their plans and the level of preparation that goes in. I think I'm a very logical, step-by-step oriented person so that, I think, was very attractive to me in this process, finding the people that were helping along in that way."

The pair mark the biggest free agency signings of the offseason so far, but they could be just the first of many notable moves before the 2024 season begins. Several high-profile names are still available as free agents including Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett, who are reportedly in advanced talks to also join Gotham, and Casey Krueger, who could swap the Red Stars for the Washington Spirit.

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔴 Liverpool's happy holidays

Getty Images

Liverpool wrapped up the festive fixtures on a high on Monday courtesy of a 4-2 win over Newcastle United in which they were totally dominant. The scoreline ultimately flattered the Magpies, since the Reds posted 7.27 expected goals from 34 shots -- a record since the statistic was first recorded in the 2010-11 season -- and cemented their grasp atop the Premier League table.

The win caps off a very successful eight day period for Liverpool, who picked up seven out of nine points. They fared better than the other teams who were in the mix for first place during the festive fixtures, Aston Villa and Arsenal -- the former won four points during that stretch, while Arsenal's lone point in that stretch came in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Dec. 23. As Manchester City mount their resurgence with two wins out of two during the holidays, Jonathan Johnson writes that the festive period cements Liverpool's status as a true contender for the title.

Johnson: "There is a long way to go until the Premier League title race has run its course, but this could be the moment when City were allowed back into it by Arsenal and Villa -- who had beaten both the Gunners and Guardiola's men consecutively -- and when the defending champions make it a two-horse race for the time being. City's old struggles could come back to haunt them until they make up their extra game, but post-FIFA Club World Cup they look focused again which is bad news for the rest of the Premier League. The FA Cup will also factor into it here as one of Liverpool or Arsenal will go out which theoretically aids one title push and hinders another."

Liverpool currently have a three-point lead over second place Aston Villa, while City rise up to third but still have a five point gap to make up and a game in hand. Arsenal slip to fourth but are tied on points with City.

🔗 Top Stories

🗽 Gotham's big moves: Dunn and Davidson stopped by CBS Mornings, while Davidson told Morning Footy about stepping into Ali Krieger's role and Dunn discussed her homecoming and reconnecting with her flute. Plus, here's a look at the on-field roles they might play and a check-in on NWSL free agency after USWNT stars' move.

🇮🇹 Americans in Italy: Christian Pulisic scored in Milan's win over Sassuolo this weekend and continues to earn strong reviews a few months into his spell in Italy, while Weston McKennie is emerging as one of the surprise stars for Juventus.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trending downwards: Arsenal's substitutes cost them in their 2-1 loss to Fulham, while Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest has forced manager Erik ten Hag to defend himself once again despite mourning criticism of the team's form.

🇺🇸 2024 predictions: From deep runs at the Olympics and the Copa America to the resurgences of Mallory Swanson and Gio Reyna, here are predictions for the USWNT and USMNT in 2024. Plus, here's a look at the USMNT's most memorable moments in 2023 and Jesse Marsch's argument in favor of John Brooks' return.

🤝 Transfer window latest: Canadian international Tajon Buchanan is on the cusp of joining Inter from Club Brugge.

❌ Rooney out: After just 83 days in charge, Wayne Rooney is out as the Birmingham City manager. The team sits just six points above the relegation zone.

🇦🇷 A tribute to Messi: Argentina plans to retire the No. 10 jersey when Lionel Messi eventually hangs up his boots, but will need FIFA to change their policies first.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Premier League: West Ham vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Less than 2.75 goals scored (+118) -- Brighton are known for scoring frequently and conceding nearly just as often -- they have 38 league goals this season, and have 33 goals against 19 games in. There will be goals in this game, especially since West Ham have scored in each of their last five, but perhaps just a moderate amount of them.

-- Brighton are known for scoring frequently and conceding nearly just as often -- they have 38 league goals this season, and have 33 goals against 19 games in. There will be goals in this game, especially since West Ham have scored in each of their last five, but perhaps just a moderate amount of them. Coppa Italia: AC Milan vs. Cagliari, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: More than 3 goals scored (+123) -- Milan are the heavy favorites in this round of 16 matchup and going being unbeaten in their last four games, they might demonstrate just that with a lopsided scoreline.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor and Alexis Guerreros help fans get their day started on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

📦 Box 2 Box (Weekday afternoons): The news-driven show quickly recaps all the latest headlines from around the world with panelists previewing the top matchups of the day. Catch Box 2 Box on CBS Sports Golazo Network on the CBS Sports app, PlutoTV and Paramount+.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. Just because the NWSL season is over doesn't mean that our coverage of the women's game is going anywhere. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT. NWSL offseason and European domestic season all winter long.

👟 Kickin' It (Tuesday, 7 p.m.): CBS Sports Golazo Network's new unfiltered interview show returns Tuesday Hosted by Kate Abdo, Clint Dempsey, Mo Edu and Charlie Davies, the group chat candidly with the biggest names from the Beautiful Game and share their stories from on and off the pitch.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday night): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Jesse Marsch and Charlie Davies cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.