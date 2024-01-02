NJ/NY Gotham FC rang in the new year with another major free agent signing on Tuesday, this time U.S. women's national team defender Tierna Davidson on a three-year deal.

The 2019 Women's World Cup winner joins Gotham after five seasons with the Chicago Red Stars, and makes the move during an important year. Davidson missed out on a spot on the USWNT's 2023 World Cup roster while in the early months of her recovery from an ACL tear she sustained in 2022, but is fully in the player pool as the team rebuilds before Emma Hayes takes charge of the national team in May.

The 25-year-old center back will likely slot into Gotham's lineup in the place of her former USWNT teammate Ali Krieger, who retired at the conclusion of last season. The team is known for an attack-first mindset under head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, but the approach fully includes a strong defensive strategy that was ultimately Gotham's key to success as they claimed the title. Davidson's wide skillset will come in handy as they look to remain competitive in 2024.

Davidson was part of the NWSL's second-ever free agency class this offseason and used the opportunity for a fresh start as she aims to improve her game. She landed on Gotham after admiring from afar both the team's culture and the on-field project under reigning coach of the year Amoros.

"Something that was immediately apparent is the degree to which the team seemed to buy into the plan, which I think is one of the most important things for team success," she told CBS Sports. "They like to attack in waves and to give sustained pressure to opponents and make it very difficult."

For Gotham, the new hire is the latest sign of intent that the NWSL's reigning champions mean business in 2024. On Sunday, Gotham officially brought in Davidson's national team colleague and fellow free agent Crystal Dunn, and are reportedly close to signing USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett.