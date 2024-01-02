Inter are on the verge of signing Canadian winger and former New England Revolution attacker Tajon Buchanan from Club Brugge, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Nerazzurri needed to sign a player in that role after the injury of former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, who will miss at least three months, leaving Denzel Dumfries as the only right sided winger in the squad. The 24-year-old will arrive in Milan this week to undergo his medical with the Italian side.

Inter and Club Brugge have agreed to a deal for €7 million fee, plus add-ons, while personal terms were already agreed weeks ago. The Italian club booked the medicals tests for Thursday, but the player is expected to arrive in Milan on Wednesday, and could be available to play on Saturday against Hellas Verona, if the medical is done by then.

The Canadian winger played 20 games this season in all competitions and scored two. After playing for MLS side New England Revolution from 2019 to 2022, he joined Brugge in January 2022 where he played 64 games in all competition, including six appearances in the UEFA Champions League. With the Canadian national team, Buchanan has already played 35 games and scored four, including three games at the 2022 World Cup, where Canada ended at the bottom of the group stage with zero points scored against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.