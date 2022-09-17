Unbeaten in all competitions this season, PSG struggled more than expected in a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa in Champions League (Paramount+ is you home for every Champions League match, all season long) play but look to get back to brushing opponents aside with ease in domestic competition. Sitting fourth in the league, Lyon have struggled, losing their last two matches to Lorient and Monaco. While the team was scoring with ease early on, nine goals combined against Angers and Troyes has inflated their scoring numbers, with only seven goals scored in the last five matches.

With PSG coming to town, Lyon will have to tighten things up quickly or risk being steamrolled by a side that has scored 25 goals while only allowing five. While the defense has had lapses, the looming World Cup and new system under Christophe Galtier has pushed the team's stars towards peak performance as everybody's is incentivized to be at the top of their game. While the goal is to secure as many trophies as possible, it starts by defeating the top clubs in France which isn't something that Les Parisiens have been able to do yet this season.

Earlier in the season, PSG came close in their first test against Monaco but were unable to win the match despite taking 18 shots. If Peter Bosz is able to get his team sit back and frustrate PSG, there is room to secure points but will need an almost perfect performance to do that.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Sep. 18 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Sep. 18 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Groupama Stadium -- Decines-Charpieu, France

: Groupama Stadium -- Decines-Charpieu, France TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Lyon +370; Draw +350; PSG -160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Olympique Lyon: Bosz will have a few injury issues as Jerome Boateng won't be available to make the match while goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck will also be unavailable. There will likely be rotation in defense but Bosz will also need a big performance from Alexandre Lacasette who has four goals and one assist on the season so far.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

PSG: After picking up a hamstring injury against Brest, center back Presnel Kimpembe will miss the match as he won't be ready to return until after the international break. Keylor Navas could be fit enough to return to the bench if he recovers from his back pain while Renato Sanches will be a game time decision to also likely take a place on the bench.

Prediction

Facing a defensively suspect side, this is a match for PSG to keep things rolling before heading into the international break. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in good form, PSG will be hard to stop. Pick: Lyon 1, PSG 3