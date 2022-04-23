Both Orlando City and New York Red Bulls coasted to underwhelming finishes to last year, but both clubs are in the top three of the Eastern Conference standings ahead of their match on Sunday. City is one of just two East teams to have played eight games already this season, and the Lions are 4-2-2 in those contests and second in the conference. After a quick start, Red Bulls have fallen off a bit, but at 3-2-2, they sit just behind the Lions in the standings. In 15 all-time MLS matches between the two, New York has the edge at 8-5-2, but Orlando is an even 3-3-1 against Red Bulls at home.

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls spread: OCSC -0.5 (+130)

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls over-under: 2.5 goals (over +110, under -140)

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls money line: OCSC +135, Draw +225, NYRB +215

OCSC: Back-to-back clean sheet victories in last two matches

NYRB: 1-2-2 in last five matches

Why you should back Orlando City

The Lions have done well to re-tool their roster after last season, and get more from its top players from 2021. Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato came to the team as a designated player ahead of last season, but only made four appearances before a knee injury ended his campaign before it really got started. Although he only has two two goals, he has been a playmaker at the top of the Lions formation, with patient and creative hold up play. He's second on the squad in shot creating actions per 90 minutes, at 3.56, just behind Mauricio Pereyra, who is at 3.9.

On the other end of the field, OCSC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has allowed fifth-fewest goals per 90 minutes in the league, at .86. Orlando City's high-pressure philosophy focuses on keeping the ball in its opponents' defensive third, and OCSC leads Major League Soccer in tackles won in its attacking third of the field, with 32.

Why you should back NY Red Bulls

The case for New York comes down to its success on the road this season. Much to the chagrin of Red Bulls supporters, all three of their wins have come away from Red Bull Arena. Although their leading scorer, Lewis Morgan, scored all three of his 2022 goals in their win at Toronto on March 5, he has remained dangerous, and had five shots in his last start in a scoreless draw against Dallas last weekend. Otherwise, forward Patryk Klimala has provided a threat in New York's attack and he has three assists in addition to his goal in the season-opener.

Orlando has managed to get by without Antonio Carlos on its back line, following an injury against LAFC that will keep him sidelined for the next four-to-six months. Robin Jansson is one of the most dependable center backs in the league, but can't do everything on his own, and OCSC is overdue to concede.

