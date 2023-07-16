Teams in unfamiliar spots on the table battle in a key Liga MX match on Sunday when Pachuca take on Pumas UNAM. Not much was expected of Pumas (1-0-1) coming into the season, but they find themselves tied for second on the table with four points after opening with a 3-2 win over Tijuana and a 0-0 draw with Mazatlan FC last Sunday. Pachuca (0-1-1), which won the league title last season at 12-3-2, had a 1-1 draw with Mazatlan FC before dropping a 4-0 decision to Leon on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico. Caesars Sportsbook lists Pachuca as the -103 favorites (risk $103 to win $100) in its latest Pachuca vs. Pumas odds, with Pumas the +255 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Pumas vs. Pachuca picks or Liga MX predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down Pachuca vs. Pumas from every angle and just revealed his Liga MX picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Pumas vs. Pachuca:

Pachuca vs. Pumas spread: Pachuca -0.5 (-110), Puma +0.5 (-120)

Pachuca vs. Pumas over/under: 2.5 goals

Pachuca vs. Pumas money line: Pachuca -103, Puma +255, Draw +265

PAC: Pachuca went 10-4-3 at home last season

PUM: Pumas had a 1-10-6 mark on the road in 2022-2023

Why you should back Pachuca

Forward Lucas Di Yorio has Pachuca's lone goal on the season, and has taken eight shots with four on target. The 26-year-old from Argentina played for Leon last season, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances. He has scored 28 career goals and has two assists in 63 matches. In 2022, he played in Chile, scoring seven goals for CD Everton.

Also helping power Pachuca is forward Roberto de la Rosa, who is in his sixth season with the side. Last season, he made 27 appearances, including 20 starts for Pachuca, scoring three goals and adding two assists. He has 14 goals and two assists over the past five seasons, including a high of five goals in 2020-2021. He has started both matches this season.

Why you should back Pumas

Pumas has featured a balanced scoring attack with three players finding the net so far this season. Among them is forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who is in his fifth season with the team. He played in 34 matches last season, including 32 starts. He scored a team-high 14 goals and added four assists. In 103 career matches with Pumas, Dinenno has scored 41 goals and added 11 assists.

Eduardo Salvio has one goal in two starts, and is in his second season with Pumas. Last season, he made 27 appearances, including 26 starts, and was second on the team in scoring with nine goals and three assists. The 33-year-old began his career in 2009-2010 for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga. In 263 career matches, Salvio has 193 starts with 61 goals and 40 assists.

How to make Pumas vs. Pachuca picks

