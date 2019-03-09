Pep Guardiola reacts to Juventus rumors: 'Moving is impossible unless they sack me'

With rumors swirling linking him to Juventus, Manchester City managed Pep Guardiola decided to set the record straight following City's 3-1 win over Watford on Saturday to move four points clear atop the Premier League table. Journalist Luigi Guelpa claimed this weekend that Guardiola had agreed verbally to become the next head coach at Juve, but Guardiola wasn't having it.

"I have two more years and moving is impossible unless they sack me. I will stay two more years or more. I'm not going to Juventus in next two seasons," Guardiola told the media after the victory.

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. Of course, Guardiola is one of the world's best managers and won everything at Barcelona. He's trying to do the same at City after failing to win the Champions League at Bayern Munich, and Juventus would probably love to have him some day. But the team currently has Massimo Allegri as coach, with the 51-year-old leading the team to four straight Serie A titles with a fifth to come, while also finishing as Champions League runner-up two times.

With Allegri still coaching Juventus, despite being a name to watch for what's expected to be a vacancy at Real Madrid, it seems a bit premature to link Guardiola with such a move. But he has played in Italy and would likely enjoy becoming the only manager to coach both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

This season Guardiola has led City to the EFL Cup title once again, and the team is in the driver's seat in the Premier League. In the FA Cup there is no stronger contender, and this week the team is expected to get past Schalke into the Champions League quarterfinals. If he were to win UCL, perhaps he would entertain a move as there would be nothing left to prove. But Guardiola seems set on staying in England, as least for the short term.

You can watch City against Schalke on Tuesday on fuboTV (Try for free).