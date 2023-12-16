It's the final of the second phase of the Argentine Primera Division and Rosario Central have quite the opportunity after defeating River Plate on penalties. It's an interesting final as both teams struggled during group stage play but that's why knockout tournaments are special. All a team needs to do is get hot at the right time and they can walk away with a historic trophy. The second phase is split into two divisions with 14 teams and playoff finals to determine the overall champion which is the match that we have gotten to. The winner of this match will then take on the winner of the first half which was River Plate to determine the overall champion for Argentine soccer.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 16 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Unico Madere de Ciudades -- Santiago del Estero, Argentina

: Estadio Unico Madere de Ciudades -- Santiago del Estero, Argentina TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Storylines

Platense: Looking to overturn a 4-0 loss the last time that they met Rosario Central, Platenese will be up against it in the match after their victory over Godoy Cruz via a penalty shootout. Preferring to cede possession during the match, pressure will be on Platense's defense which averages the most tackles in the league with 21 per game.

Rosario Central: While they have never won the Copa de la Liga Profesional, they have won the Argentine Primera Division four times with the latest coming in 1986-87, so this victory would be one that can end their drought. Suspect with the ball at their feet, Rosario Central will need to be wary of Platense's press if they want to emerge with a victory.

Prediction

In a hard fought match, Rosario Central will emerge with a slim victory to take the title. Pick: Platense 0, Rosario Central 1