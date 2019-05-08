Pochettino breaks down in tears as Spurs advance to Champions League final after improbable comeback win over Ajax

It was an emotional post-match interview for the Argentine manager

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could not keep his emotions under control after his team's astonishing comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals, and who can blame him? Spurs trailed 3-0 on aggregate and needed three goals in the second half. That's where Lucas Moura rose to the occasion, netting a hat-trick, including the final goal in the 96th minute to seal a 3-2 second-leg win and a 3-3 aggregate advantage due to the away goal rule. The win takes Spurs to its first Champions League final.

After the match, Pochettino thanked the sport, called his players "heroes" and broke down in tears when thinking about his family in Argentina. Take a look:

"I think to compete at this level, a magical competition, this situation can happen and of course I am so grateful to be a coach and be in football and to live in this type of moment," he said. 

"It's for my family, it's for them too, the people that support us in these moments, it is for them. So thank you."

You've heard the words, but just look at what this means for him.

An underdog all season, without star striker Harry Kane, Pochettino has once again proved why he is one of the best coaches in the world. He's taken a team that used to be an afterthought in England, a pretender, to potentially 90 minutes away from conquering Europe. 

