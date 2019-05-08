Pochettino breaks down in tears as Spurs advance to Champions League final after improbable comeback win over Ajax
It was an emotional post-match interview for the Argentine manager
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could not keep his emotions under control after his team's astonishing comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals, and who can blame him? Spurs trailed 3-0 on aggregate and needed three goals in the second half. That's where Lucas Moura rose to the occasion, netting a hat-trick, including the final goal in the 96th minute to seal a 3-2 second-leg win and a 3-3 aggregate advantage due to the away goal rule. The win takes Spurs to its first Champions League final.
After the match, Pochettino thanked the sport, called his players "heroes" and broke down in tears when thinking about his family in Argentina. Take a look:
"I think to compete at this level, a magical competition, this situation can happen and of course I am so grateful to be a coach and be in football and to live in this type of moment," he said.
"It's for my family, it's for them too, the people that support us in these moments, it is for them. So thank you."
You've heard the words, but just look at what this means for him.
An underdog all season, without star striker Harry Kane, Pochettino has once again proved why he is one of the best coaches in the world. He's taken a team that used to be an afterthought in England, a pretender, to potentially 90 minutes away from conquering Europe.
You can watch Tottenham face Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1 on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League final bracket, schedule
It's going to be the first all-English Champions League final since 2008
-
Spurs complete crazy comeback vs. Ajax
The last 24-plus hours of Champions League soccer has been electric for fans all over the...
-
Ranking the greatest UCL comebacks
Here are the biggest comebacks in the cup's history
-
Moura late goal sends Spurs to UCL final
Moura became the fifth player to score a hat trick in a Champions League semifinal
-
Alex Morgan appears on SI Swimsuit cover
Morgan is poised to lead Team USA into a huge tournament in France
-
Ajax vs. Tottenham UCL preview
The Dutch side leads 1-0 after the first leg