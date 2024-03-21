With Euro qualifiers complete and only the playoffs remaining, Portugal will host Sweden in a friendly on Thursday. Preparing for the Euros, Portugal will look to keep their five-match winning streak going against an improving Swedish side. Led by new coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, it's a new era for Sweden and having managed in the Swedish league, the former Blackburn Rovers boss is familiar with the challenges that will await him.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, March 21 | Time : 3:45 p.m.

: Thursday, March 21 | : 3:45 p.m. Location : Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques -- Guimaraes, Portugal

: Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques -- Guimaraes, Portugal TV: None | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

None | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Portugal -310; Draw +360; Sweden +750

Storylines

Portugal: Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, coach Roberto Martinez is also getting a look at his younger forwards with Jota Silva and Francisco Conceicao being called into the side. In this match, however, Ronaldo won't be available along with Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Danilo Pereira, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, and Joao Felix. The group will join for the match against Slovenia. At 41, while Pepe's inclusion in the Euro squad is undetermined, he will still be involved in the side for these friendlies.

Sweden: In form since moving to Major League Soccer, Emil Forsberg will still be involved in the squad for their matches against Portugal and Albania, having already competed for Sweden at the Euros twice along with the 2018 World Cup. With Alexander Isak back healthy, Sweden will have a chance to test Portugal's makeshift defense while regulars are absent.

Prediction

Portugal will keep their winning streak running as despite a shaky start to the match, this team is far too strong to drop a game yet. Pick: Portugal 3, Sweden 1