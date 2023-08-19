Another weekend of Premier League madness is in the books as three red cards were handed out across the light slate. Burnley and Luton Town have the week off due to the Hatters' home game needing to be postponed while finishing renovations to Kenilworth Road, but the other teams played on. The Ange Postecoglou era is starting with smiles for Tottenham, while familiar issues loom for Liverpool. Let's get caught up on some of the stories of Saturday's Premier League action.

Saturday's Premier League results

Tottenham 2, Manchester United 0

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1

Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4

Fulham 0, Brentford 3

Manchester City 1, Newcastle 0

Sunday's Premier League schedule

Aston Villa vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (on Monday, Aug. 21)

City shows Newcastle how wide the gap to the top is

Newcastle United had their chances in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City and that's something that Eddie Howe can take as a moral victory from the match. But as for actual victories, one mistake was enough to watch the game slip away. A Julian Alvarez goal assisted by Phil Foden was all it took to defeat the Magpies as City showed that even without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, City's attack is in good hands. Foden created seven chances in the match but Erling Haaland had an uncharacteristically wasteful match only putting two of his four shots on target.

On some days that will happen, but when City are one of the best teams in the world at limiting an opposing team's chances, they can get a lot of margin for error in games like this. City were able to contain Newcastle's midfield and Josko Gvardiol's second start at left back was much better than his first against Sevilla in the European Super Cup. This is where Newcastle would like to get and they're on the way there, but the quality of City's depth is what makes the difference. Newcastle were subbing on players like Tino Livramento -- who might be a formidable starter down the road while City were rested enough to not make a single change during the match. It's a result that shows that Newacastle are still on track for a top four place, but when depth will be tested in Champions League, can Howe keep his squad ticking?

How good can Brighton be?

After another summer of record sales has seen Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister leave the club, but Brighton have picked up right where they left off, adding Joao Pedro and also James Milner for a little bit of veteran know-how. Through two games the Seagulls have scored eight goals and only allowed two, picking up right where they left off. While depth will be crucial with the team in Europa League this season, the club has improved that area significantly to cope with the travel and increase in games. The addition of Milner also brings experience to what is a very young squad.

When considering Bringhton's ceiling, potential future moves away from the club have to be considered but when they have backups at every position, those can only do so much harm. Kaoru Mitoma is coming into his own as a fulltime starter with one goal and two assists so far this season which will only increase interest in his services. But Brighton have also held strong on their players and had succession plans in place for those who do leave as this is about more than one player under Roberto De Zerbi. With uncertainty around most of the top sides in the Premier League, this can be Brighton's year to crash the top four.

Liverpool still need defensive help

While the Reds were saved by the flag when Bournemouth had the ball in the net within two minutes, that relief didn't last long as the Cherries scored in the third minute of play. Yet again, Liverpool's defense gave them a hole to dig out of and the attack did just that scoring three goals, but the lack of a defensive midfielder showed yet again. Mac Allister again played at the base of midfield but he's more comfortable in attacking roles, and he was dismissed with a dubious red card.

New addition Wataru Endo has played center back and defensive midfield which will help, but after the Reds lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer, it still doesn't feel like either has been replaced. With the race for top four expected to be tight yet again, Liverpool can't let their defense continue to be an Achilles heel. Newcastle and Aston Villa are up next for the Reds and these matches will say a lot about their top four credentials this season.

No Toney no problem for Brentford

Like Brighton, Brentford are a club that has shown that no one player is above the team under Thomas Frank, even if that player is an England international like Ivan Toney. Banned until January for betting violations, Toney's absence has led to a bigger role for Bryan Mbeumo and more playing time for Yoane Wissa and they have responded. Scoring all three goals against Fulham, the duo have kept Brentford's attack ticking as the club looks to also challenge for a European spot this season. With a strong midfield behind them, the Bees are improving by the day and are a club that no one wants to face.

Manchester United need to gel

While Erik ten Hag is no stranger to bad starts to the season, for United to eke out a win against Wolverhampton before losing to Tottenham isn't how he expected things to go especially with new signing Mason Mount integrating into midfield. But despite having the same core as last season, Untied's balance is off. Wingers Antony and Alejandro Garnacho haven't been on the same page as the rest of the attack and Marcus Rashford still isn't comfortable at the nine.

The clinching own, scored after a deflection from a Ben Davies shot highlighted United's issues in spacing and it's something that Erik ten Hag has to work on before Champions League play starts. Europe is what will define United's season, but it's up to ten Hag to show that this start to domestic play is a blip like last season rather than the start of a worrying trend.