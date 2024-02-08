Paris Saint-Germain President and Chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is yet to decide upon his future with the Qatari supremo.

Speaking in the French capital during the latest UEFA Congress, Al-Khelaifi was pressed on the future of PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is on an expiring contract ahead of this summer with Real Madrid circling and UEFA Euro 2024 as well as the Paris Olympic Games on the horizon.

"When we have both decided, we will let you know," said the 50-year-old while La Liga president Javier Tebas was talking up Real's chances of snaring Mbappe after years of trying and most recently going close back in 2022 only for the former AS Monaco man to remain at Parc des Princes.

"I said that it was around 50% some weeks ago, now it is even more," said Tebas. "55-60% chance? Yes, I think so. Every day that passes and Mbappe does not sign the new contract with PSG, the percentage increases."

Al-Khelaifi also confirmed that PSG will be leaving their Parc des Princes home in the near future after a failure to agree a deal for the venue with the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo in what has been a bone of contention over the years.

"It's easier for us now," he said. "We know what we want. This is over for us."

PSG will be ceasing all improvements to their current venue and looking for a new permanent home with new investors Arctos a key part of their stadium strategy moving forward.

Stade Jean-Bouin, Stade Charlety and La Defense Arena have all been cited as potential options of Les Parisiens' future home but Montigny-le-Bretonneux has been discarded from the list of possible sites which Mbappe is unlikely to play in regardless of PSG's next move venue-wise.