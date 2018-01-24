PSG vs. Guingamp live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Coupe de France on TV, stream online
The Parisians are without Neymar for this one
PSG takes on Guingamp on Wednesday in the French Cup with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe out of the squad due to injury.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can still be dangerous. And coming off a loss to Lyon, this team will be hungry. Expect the giants to cruise to a comfortable victory and move on. PSG 3, Guingamp 0.
