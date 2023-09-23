Paris Saint-Germain take on Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on Sunday in the first instalment of Le Classique this season. Les Parisiens beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home in their UEFA Champions League opener while Les Phoceens drew 3-3 away at Ajax in the UEFA Europa League. Making that result in the Netherlands all the more impressive was the fact that an OM leadership meeting with ultras went wrong and ended with head coach Marcelino leaving Stade Velodrome which means Marseille are without a boss in Paris this weekend.

Jacques Abardonado was on the bench in Amsterdam and will also be present for Le Classique which will be Luis Enrique's introduction to French soccer's most fierce rivalry. OM are actually unbeaten so far this season in Ligue 1 and are above PSG in the early season table which adds a bit more spice to the occasion. That on top of the fact that Marseille have actually picked up a few good results in recent years after being thoroughly dominated at times since Qatar's acquisition of the capital club.

No away fans in either fixture so this will be an entirely home atmosphere which will suit the French champions as they start to look like a team under Luis Enrique. Kylian Mbappe has scored a scarcely believable eight goals so far this season with PSG and will hope to underline his good record against OM. It could even turn into a record if he scores twice or more given that he only trails Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time Classique record of 11, by just two more goals.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 24 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo

beIN Sports | Fubo Odds: PSG -167; Draw: +340; Marseille +380

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Team news

PSG: Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes and Marco Asensio are all expected to miss out injured. Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani started in attack against Dortmund ahead of a midfield base of Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte and Vitinha. Goncalo Ramos, Danilo Pereira and Lee Kang In did come on but the South Korean is now on Asian Games international duty.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Marseille: Pedro Ruiz and Ismaila Sarr will be missing for Abardonado which will not make his job anye easier. However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to lead the attack once more after scoring twice against Ajax in midweek.

Potential Marseille XI: Lopez; Clauss, Mbemba, Balerdi, Lodi; Mughe, Rongier, Veretout, Correa; Oliviera, Aubameyang.

Prediction

Marseille did well to draw in Amsterdam but the pressure around Le Classique is totally different and the circumstance should play into PSG's hands. Expect the hosts to build on their win over Dortmund with a victory which will lift them above OM in the Ligue 1 standings. Pick: PSG 3, Marseille 1.