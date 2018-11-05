PSG vs. Napoli: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about this match
With their Champions League lives in potential jeopardy, Paris Saint-Germain goes to Napoli on Tuesday for the fourth game of the group stage, with all the pressure on Neymar and company.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
PSG vs. Napoli
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Naples, Italy
- TV channel: TNT and UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: PSG +130 / Napoli +190 / Draw +260
Storylines
PSG: After the draw at home to Napoli last time out, PSG really needs at least a draw here. A loss will see the club four points back, most likely, with two games to go. That could put Thomas Tuchel's job on the line.
Napoli: Napoli knows it can win this game, but a draw wouldn't be all that bad. The point in Paris could be golden, and now they go home where it's hard for any opponent to get three points.
PSG vs. Napoli prediction
Both of these teams have what it takes to go far in the competition, but the pressure is on the French club. Napoli is in a fantastic spot, but neither team here gets the win.
Pick: Draw (+260)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Inter vs. Barca preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Atletico vs. Dortmund preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Liverpool vs. Red Star preview
Here's what to know about this match
-
Messi could return vs. Inter Milan
Messi will travel but hasn't yet received the green light to play
-
Soccer Power Rankings: City closing in
Juventus looks like the top team, but Manchester City isn't far behind
-
MLS Playoffs bracket, schedule
Here's what you need to know about the upcoming playoffs in MLS