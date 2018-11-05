PSG vs. Napoli: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

With their Champions League lives in potential jeopardy, Paris Saint-Germain goes to Napoli on Tuesday for the fourth game of the group stage, with all the pressure on Neymar and company.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

PSG vs. Napoli

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 6



: Tuesday, Nov. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Naples, Italy



: Naples, Italy TV channel : TNT and UniMas



: TNT and UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: PSG +130 / Napoli +190 / Draw +260

Storylines

PSG: After the draw at home to Napoli last time out, PSG really needs at least a draw here. A loss will see the club four points back, most likely, with two games to go. That could put Thomas Tuchel's job on the line.

Napoli: Napoli knows it can win this game, but a draw wouldn't be all that bad. The point in Paris could be golden, and now they go home where it's hard for any opponent to get three points.

PSG vs. Napoli prediction

Both of these teams have what it takes to go far in the competition, but the pressure is on the French club. Napoli is in a fantastic spot, but neither team here gets the win.

Pick: Draw (+260)